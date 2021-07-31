Left Menu

Artificial reefs sunk off Nagapattinam coast

PTI | Nagapattinam | Updated: 31-07-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 19:59 IST
Nagapattinam, July 31 (PTI): The Department of Fisheries has commenced the process of sinking artificial coral reefs in the sea off Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu, said Collector Dr Arun Thamburaj on Saturday Speaking to reporters here, he said 1,530 blocks of the artificial reefs were being sunk at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

Coral reefs play a vital role in fish production, so the department has taken up the project, he said.

Several species of algae and invertebrates get accumulated on the artificial reefs and the structure becomes an important component of the marine food web and helps in enhancing fish production, he added.

