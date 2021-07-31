Left Menu

Theft of Diesel reported in Bantwal in Karnataka

A complaint has been booked at Bantwal rural police station in Karnataka on Saturday in connection with the theft of Petroleum products at Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL).

ANI | Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) | Updated: 31-07-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 21:57 IST
Petroleum products were stolen from MRPL to supply them to Bengaluru from Mangaluru. Image Credit: ANI
SR Bhagawan, Police Superintendent of Dakshina Kannada informed, "suspect Ivan a local resident of Bantwala was stealing diesel by rigging a hole in the main pipeline and connecting it to 55 meters flexible pipe. Adding to that he had also fitted a gate valve to steal the diesel, whenever he wanted to do so. The stolen products were supplied from Bengaluru to Mangaluru. The police are on the lookout for him."

"Based on the information by the company officials, a complaint has been registered. The total amount of diesel stolen is yet to be known. The police are investigating into the matter and will soon take a hold of him." the superintendent added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

