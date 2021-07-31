Theft of Diesel reported in Bantwal in Karnataka
A complaint has been booked at Bantwal rural police station in Karnataka on Saturday in connection with the theft of Petroleum products at Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL).
- Country:
- India
A complaint has been booked at Bantwal rural police station in Karnataka on Saturday in connection with the theft of Petroleum products at Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL).
SR Bhagawan, Police Superintendent of Dakshina Kannada informed, "suspect Ivan a local resident of Bantwala was stealing diesel by rigging a hole in the main pipeline and connecting it to 55 meters flexible pipe. Adding to that he had also fitted a gate valve to steal the diesel, whenever he wanted to do so. The stolen products were supplied from Bengaluru to Mangaluru. The police are on the lookout for him."
"Based on the information by the company officials, a complaint has been registered. The total amount of diesel stolen is yet to be known. The police are investigating into the matter and will soon take a hold of him." the superintendent added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ivan
- Karnataka
- Dakshina Kannada
- Police Superintendent
- Petroleum
- Bantwal
ALSO READ
80% new Covid cases last week, 84% deaths in these states: PM at meeting with CMs of AP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha.
Karnataka CM in Delhi, will meet PM Modi on state issues
Toyota joins hands with Karnataka govt to impart industry specific training to ITI students
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa meets PM Modi amid speculations about leadership change in state
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa meets PM Modi, sidesteps queries on leadership change in state