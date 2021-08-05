Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Portugal's Pichardo wins men's triple jump gold

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 08:59 IST
Olympics-Athletics-Portugal's Pichardo wins men's triple jump gold
Portugal's Pedro Pichardo won the gold medal in the men's triple jump at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

China's Zhu Yaming won silver and Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso took bronze.

