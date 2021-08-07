Youth from J-K's Pulwama enters India Book of Records with smallest origami paper flower creation

Left Menu

A young artist from South Kashmir's Pulwama district has made it to the India Book of Records by making the smallest origami paper flower with a stem.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-08-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 23:41 IST
Pulwama youth makes it to India Book of Records, creates smallest origami paper flower. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A young artist from South Kashmir's Pulwama district has made it to the India Book of Records by making the smallest origami paper flower with a stem. Muntazir Rashid, 21, a resident of Tiken Pulwama in South Kashmir who has pursued a bachelor's degree in dialysis technology. He has also published one book and has three more books in the pipeline.

Talking to ANI, Muntazir Rashid said that he had been inclined towards artwork since his childhood and has taken reshaping waste material, cardboard and many other arts as his hobby. He said that he has managed to make it to the India Book of Records as he has made the smallest origami paper flower(a Japanese origin art) with a stem.

"I have made hundreds of art pieces so far and have sold several pieces already. I feel very happy as my skills are being acknowledged which encourages me to nourish my talent more," Muntazir said. India Book of Records said Rashid's creation (measuring 3.01 cm X 1.08 cm) was created with Origami paper in 3 minutes and 55 seconds.

Muntazir said he has also written four books so far, "among one has already been published while three more will be published very soon." he said. Muntazir said that instead of getting involved in drugs and other antisocial activities, youth must keep themselves engaged in artworks and other sports-related activities. "Hard work and consistency is a must to achieve any dream and youth must try their level best to change their dreams into realities," he said. (ANI)

