Left Menu

L&T Navigates Financial Shifts Amid New Labour Codes

Larsen & Toubro reported a slight decline in quarterly profits due to a one-time charge from new labour codes. Despite this, the company saw a rise in revenue, driven by strong project execution. With a robust order book, L&T is optimistic about exceeding its order inflow guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:30 IST
L&T Navigates Financial Shifts Amid New Labour Codes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) witnessed a 4.2% decline in its consolidated profit after tax for the December quarter, attributing the decrease to a significant one-time provision for employee benefits. This arose from the implementation of new labour codes, impacting the net profit to Rs 3,215 crore.

In contrast, the company's revenue from operations saw an impressive 10% increase over the same period. It rose to Rs 71,450 crore, driven by steady execution across various business sectors. The order book also swelled by 30%, reaching Rs 7,33,161 crore, nearly half of which stems from international orders.

L&T's top brass, including CFO R Shankar Raman, expressed confidence in surpassing the initial order inflow guidance. The company is also progressing in its divestment discussions concerning the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, with expectations to complete them within the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026