Delhi School Students Showcase Pioneering Innovations at NEEEV Event
Delhi government school students presented innovation-driven projects at the NEEEV zonal event, demonstrating AI-based prototypes and practical solutions to social challenges. The NEEEV initiative fosters entrepreneurial skills among students, supported by financial aid for prototype development and focusing on practical, future-ready education with industry exposure.
A vibrant display of creativity took center stage at the NEEEV zonal-level event, where students from Delhi government schools showcased innovative projects. The initiative, aimed at fostering entrepreneurial skills, saw participation from 46 students who presented AI-driven prototypes and inventive solutions to everyday problems.
Education Minister Ashish Sood, the chief guest at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, hailed the students for their entrepreneurial spirit and practical approach. Sood underscored the program's success in nurturing over 1.5 lakh students from 1,000 schools to work on 30,000 ideas, with financial backing for selected projects.
The NEEEV initiative, launched in September 2025, integrates entrepreneurship into education through interactive curricula, workshops, and exposure visits, aligning with the National Education Policy 2020. The final phase of the Startup Stormers competition will see about 150 teams selected at the state level, further embedding innovation in Delhi's educational landscape.
