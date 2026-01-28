Left Menu

Western Balkans Truckers Protest: Fuel Shortages Loom Amid EU Entry Rule Disputes

Truck drivers in the Western Balkans launched protests against stringent EU entry rules, risking fuel shortages and business losses. The blockades at borders could cost millions, and Montenegro warns of potential fuel supply disruptions due to halted imports. Truckers demand EU address their grievances.

Updated: 28-01-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:30 IST
Western Balkans truck drivers have mounted blockades at cargo terminals on EU borders, protesting strict entry regulations, which carry risks of fuel shortages and significant business losses. Truckers in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, and North Macedonia initiated the protests earlier this week, reacting against the EU's new entry-exit system rules, which include potential detention and deportation for excessive Schengen area stays.

Montenegro's energy ministry issued a warning on Tuesday about possible fuel shortages due to a blockade at Bar, its key entry port for fuel, as the country lacks its own oil refining capabilities. The port also houses Montenegro's largest fuel depots, crucial for the country's supply.

The protests have impacted a major transport corridor connecting the EU with Turkey and the Middle East. In Bosnia, businesses have reportedly lost approximately 8 million euros since the onset of the protests, with potential losses rising to 22 million euros should the protests continue. Truckers are demanding swift EU intervention to halt discrimination against Bosnian drivers, insisting logistical support, tax refunds, and reduced tolls.

