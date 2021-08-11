Fourth Advance Estimate of production of agricultural crops released

The Fourth Advance Estimate of production of major agricultural crops for 2020-21 have been released by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. A record 308.65 million tonnes of food grains have been produced.

The Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the record food grains are being produced in the country due to the tireless hard work of the farmers, the skill of the scientists and the agriculture and farmer-friendly policies of the Government of India. To advance Indian agriculture, the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is doing concrete work with the states, which will continue.

Union Minister Shri Tomar said that as per Fourth Advance Estimates for 2020-21, total Foodgrain production in the country is estimated at a record 308.65 million tonnes which is higher by 11.14 million tonnes than the production of foodgrain during 2019-20. The production during 2020-21 is higher by 29.77 million tonnes than the previous five years (2015-16 to 2019-20) average production of foodgrains.

As per 4th Advance Estimates, the estimated production of major crops during 2020-21 is as under:

Foodgrains – 308.65 million tonnes. (record)

Rice – 122.27 million tonnes. (record)

Wheat – 109.52 million tonnes. (record)

Nutri / Coarse Cereals – 51.15 million tonnes.

Maize – 31.51 million tonnes. (record)

Pulses – 25.72 million tonnes. (record)

Tur – 4.28 million tonnes.

Gram – 11.99 million tonnes. (record)

Oilseeds – 36.10 million tonnes. (record)

Groundnut – 10.21 million tonnes (record)

Soyabean – 12.90 million tonnes

Rapeseed and Mustard – 10.11 million tonnes (record)

Sugarcane – 399.25 million tonnes

Cotton – 35.38 million bales (of 170 kg each)

Jute & Mesta – 9.56 million bales (of 180 kg each)

Total production of Rice during 2020-21 is estimated at a record 122.27 million tonnes. It is higher by 9.83 million tonnes than the last five years' average production of 112.44 million tonnes.

Production of Wheat during 2020-21 is estimated at a record 109.52 million tonnes. It is higher by 9.10 million tonnes than the average wheat production of 100.42 million tonnes.

Production of Nutri / Coarse Cereals estimated at 51.15 million tonnes, which is higher by 3.40 million tonnes than the production during 2019-20. Further, it is also higher by 7.14 million tonnes than the average production.

Total Pulses production during 2020-21 is estimated at 25.72 million tonnes which is higher by 3.73 million tonnes than the last five years' average production of 21.99 million tonnes.

Total Oilseeds production in the country during 2020-21 is estimated at a record 36.10 million tonnes which are higher by 2.88 million tonnes than the production during 2019-20. Further, the production of oilseeds during 2020-21 is higher by 5.56 million tonnes than the average oilseeds production of 30.55 million tonnes.

The total production of Sugarcane in the country during 2020-21 is estimated at 399.25 million tonnes. The production of sugarcane during 2020-21 is higher by 37.18 million tonnes than the average sugarcane production of 362.07 million tonnes.

Production of Cotton is estimated at 35.38 million bales (of 170 kg each) is higher by 3.49 million bales than the average cotton production. Production of Jute & Mesta is estimated at 9.56 million bales (of 180 kg each).

The assessment of the production of different crops is based on the data received from States and validated with information available from other sources.

(With Inputs from PIB)