Law enforcement ready to ensure safety amidst threat of shutdown

NatJOINTS also called on Community Police Forums (CPF) and related sub-forums to work with the police and to mobilise the community against any form of lawlessness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-08-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 15:51 IST
The NatJOINTS also reminded the public that South Africa is still on Adjusted Alert Level 3 Lockdown, and called for maximum adherence to the Regulations and COVID-19 health protocols. Image Credit: Pixabay
Law enforcement agencies are on high alert and ready to ensure the safety and security of South Africans, amid threats of a "National Shutdown" on Monday.

National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that law enforcement agencies have, through the NatJOINTS, put measures in place to ensure safety and security of citizens.

"The NatJOINTS is aware of inflammatory messages on various social media platforms advocating for violence. Those behind these messages are warned that inciting violence is a criminal offence. Members of the public are cautioned against spreading such divisive messages.

"Equally, a different set of messages is also doing the rounds where people are mobilising to respond to the supposed shutdown. The public is urged not to respond to calls for violence and criminality, and are thus discouraged from participating in activities that seek to defy the rule of law and undermine the authority of the State," Netshiunda said in a statement.

"Law-abiding citizens should be at ease knowing that the NatJOINTS is not taking these threats lightly. Security forces are on high alert and ready to maintain stability in the country, and ensure the safety and security of South Africans," Netshiunda said.

The NatJOINTS also reminded the public that South Africa is still on Adjusted Alert Level 3 Lockdown, and called for maximum adherence to the Regulations and COVID-19 health protocols.

Outdoor gatherings are currently limited to 100 persons.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

