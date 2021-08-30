China market regulator says it will further regulate sharing economy
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-08-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 16:37 IST
- Country:
- China
China's State Administration of Market Regulation said on Monday it would further regulate the sharing consumption sector.
The regulator said on its website that price hikes in the sharing economy were effectively contained due to its guidance of the industry.
Also Read: 11 dead after being swept into sea in east China
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
Advertisement