Rail movement suspended between Darbhanga-Samastipur amid Bihar floods
East Central Railway has suspended rail movement between Darbhanga and Samastipur section on Tuesday due to flood water touched near the rail bridge between Hayaghat and Thalwara station of Samastipur division.
East Central Railway has suspended rail movement between Darbhanga and Samastipur section on Tuesday due to flood water touched near the rail bridge between Hayaghat and Thalwara station of Samastipur division. "The operation of trains on Samastipur-Darbhanga section has been changed", East Central Railway, official statement.
According to the official statement, routes of some of the trains passing through the Hayaghat Railway Section have been modified in view of passenger safety and security. Further information is awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
