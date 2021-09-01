19-year-old held for killing 4 family members in Haryana's Rohtak
A 19-year-old was held for allegedly killing four of his family members, as per the Haryana Police on Wednesday.
- Country:
- India
A 19-year-old was held for allegedly killing four of his family members, as per the Haryana Police on Wednesday. Addressing reporters today, the Superintendent of Police, Rohtak Rahul Sharma said, "In Rohtak's Vijay Nagar, four members of a family were shot dead earlier on Friday. After investigating the matter, one of the family members Abhishek was arrested as he was found guilty."
Abhishek is the son of the Pradeep (father) and Babli, (mother) who were allegedly shot dead by him, along with Neha (sister) and Roshni (grandmother). The reason for the incident is not yet known.
Further probe in this matter is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- Abhishek
- Haryana Police
- Pradeep
- Neha
ALSO READ
CM inaugurates Haryana's first waste to energy project in Murthal
It is wrong to compare Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee: Sushmita Dev.
Software engineer from Haryana electrocuted in Kota
Your outstanding and robust performance will inspire the younger generation: Haryana DGP PK Agrawal to Neeraj
Haryana govt bans use of word 'Gorakh Dhanda'