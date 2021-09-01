OPEC+ raises 2022 oil demand growth forecast

The OPEC+ group of oil producers has made an upward revision to its 2022 oil demand forecast ahead of a meeting on Wednesday as the group faces pressure from the United States to raise output more quicker to help to support the global economy.

Two OPEC+ sources said the group's experts have revised its 2022 oil demand growth forecast to 4.2 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the previous forecast of 3.28 million bpd.

