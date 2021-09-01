National Assembly recommends 17 candidates to serve on NYDA board

The National Assembly has recommended 17 candidates to President Cyril Ramaphosa to serve on the board of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA).

The names were sent to the President for consideration after the National Assembly approved a report by the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities on the recommended candidates.

The report was referred to the National Assembly by the Speaker in September last year.

In a statement, the National Assembly said the candidates were selected based on rigorous criteria.

"In its report to the NA, the committee recommended the top 17 candidates based on their performance during the interview process. The list of recommended candidates represents the demographics and geographic spread of the Republic, as espoused in Section 9(4) of the NYDA Act (No.54 of 2008). The other issues considered by the committee for its recommendations include gender parity, women and persons with disabilities," the National Assembly said.

The names recommended to the President are:

Karabo Mohale

Molaoli Sekake

Mihlali Pedro Mzileni

Lukhona Afika Mnguni

Paballo Ponoane

Kutloano Esau Rakosa

Micarlo Malan

Avela Mjajubana

Lebogang Mulaisi

Thabo Shingange

Alexandria Syrah Procter

Thulisa Ndlela

Asanda Luwaca

Busisiwe Cathrine Seabe

Nomcebo Nkosi

Nompumelelo Mpatha

Pearl Pillay

In its report to the National Assembly, the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities assured citizens that it had complied with the NYDA Act when considering the candidates.

"The committee is confident that all candidates recommended for the appointment have an understanding of the NYDA mandate and are passionate about youth development in the country. They should be able to serve young people in the country with distinction in addressing socio-economic challenges facing the youth. The Committee would also like to thank all candidates for making themselves available for the interviews. Further, the good work done by the support staff is acknowledged and commended," the committee said.

The board of the NYDA is expected to serve a three-year term.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)