PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 19:58 IST
Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management, the joint venture between Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) and Turkish aviation firm Celebi Ground Handling, has been accredited with IATA CEIV Pharma certification for its cargo and warehouse operations, the company said on Wednesday.

With this CEIV certification, which ensures international and national compliance to safeguard product integrity to its destination, Celebi will be capable of building additional certified temperature control rooms as required, a release said.

“We have achieved the certification after a thorough audit process performed by IATA who assessed and found our quality systems, infrastructure, procedures, and policies to be in absolute compliance,” said Kamesh Peri, Chief Executive Officer, Çelebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management. ************ Coal India distributes jute, cloth bags to street vendors, cab drivers * Coal India Ltd (CIL) has undertaken an innovative step through distribution of jute and cloth bags to hundreds of street vendors and cab/rickshaw drivers in and around the city of Kolkata. The distribution of bags is a week-long drive and different locations of the city will be covered under this environment-friendly initiative, the coal ministry said in a statement.

A dedicated e-rickshaw decorated with AKAM banners will move along with the distribution team to spread the message of Green Energy.

