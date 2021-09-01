Left Menu

CM launches HP State Food Commission’s website

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday launched the website of the states food commission, an official spokesperson said here.The website was launched on the occasion of first foundation day of Himachal Pradesh State Food Commission, he added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 01-09-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 20:17 IST
CM launches HP State Food Commission’s website
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday launched the website of the state's food commission, an official spokesperson said here.

The website was launched on the occasion of first foundation day of Himachal Pradesh State Food Commission, he added. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the main objective of this website is to spread awareness about the right of food in the state. The commission has also prepared a draft of Food and Nutrition Policy which will be uploaded on the website so that all stakeholders could be sensitised and their feedback could be obtained, he added. Thakur said the state government took various steps to redress the issues of malnutrition and anemia, particularly amongst children and women in the state. The integrated and comprehensive food policy will help in appreciating and directing the state on path of a healthy Himachal, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021