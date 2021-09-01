CM launches HP State Food Commission’s website

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday launched the website of the state's food commission, an official spokesperson said here.

The website was launched on the occasion of first foundation day of Himachal Pradesh State Food Commission, he added. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the main objective of this website is to spread awareness about the right of food in the state. The commission has also prepared a draft of Food and Nutrition Policy which will be uploaded on the website so that all stakeholders could be sensitised and their feedback could be obtained, he added. Thakur said the state government took various steps to redress the issues of malnutrition and anemia, particularly amongst children and women in the state. The integrated and comprehensive food policy will help in appreciating and directing the state on path of a healthy Himachal, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)