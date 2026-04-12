Historic U.S.-Iran Talks in Islamabad Falter Amid High Stakes

In a critical effort to resolve escalating tensions, U.S. Vice President JD Vance announced on Sunday that 21-hour negotiations with Iran ended without a deal. The talks, held in Islamabad, were the highest-level discussions between the two nations since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The outcome of these historic negotiations could influence the reopening of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, which has been blocked since the conflict began, impacting approximately 20% of global energy supplies. The situation has led to soaring global oil prices and thousands of fatalities.

Despite the challenges, both nations have expressed a willingness to continue exchanging documents and explore a resolution. Pakistan's role as a mediator marks a significant diplomatic shift for the nation previously regarded as an outcast.

(With inputs from agencies.)