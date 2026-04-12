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Historic U.S.-Iran Talks in Islamabad Falter Amid High Stakes

High-stakes negotiations between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad failed to reach an agreement after 21 hours. The discussions, the first in over a decade, focused on a ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Despite unresolved differences, technical experts will continue document exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 07:17 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 07:17 IST
Historic U.S.-Iran Talks in Islamabad Falter Amid High Stakes
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In a critical effort to resolve escalating tensions, U.S. Vice President JD Vance announced on Sunday that 21-hour negotiations with Iran ended without a deal. The talks, held in Islamabad, were the highest-level discussions between the two nations since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The outcome of these historic negotiations could influence the reopening of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, which has been blocked since the conflict began, impacting approximately 20% of global energy supplies. The situation has led to soaring global oil prices and thousands of fatalities.

Despite the challenges, both nations have expressed a willingness to continue exchanging documents and explore a resolution. Pakistan's role as a mediator marks a significant diplomatic shift for the nation previously regarded as an outcast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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