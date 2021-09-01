Left Menu

Fisherman becomes `crorepati' after landing catch of a lifetime

They came upon a school of Ghol on August 28, about 25 nautical miles off the coast of Wadhwan in the district, he told reporters on Wednesday.The entire batch of 157 fish was sold to a group of traders from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for Rs 1.33 crore, he said.

Fisherman becomes `crorepati' after landing catch of a lifetime
A catch of `Ghol', a type of blackspotted croaker fish, has brought a windfall for a fisherman from Maharashtra's Palghar district, fetching a price of Rs 1.33 crore.

Chandrakant Tare, a resident of Murbhe, had set sail with his team on August 15. They came upon a school of Ghol on August 28, about 25 nautical miles off the coast of Wadhwan in the district, he told reporters on Wednesday.

The entire batch of 157 fish was sold to a group of traders from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for Rs 1.33 crore, he said. The scientific nomenclature of the variety is Protonibea diacanthus and it is considered to be among the most expensive marine fish. It is in great demand in south-east Asia and Hong Kong, said a local trader. Its fins are said to have medicinal value and are also used in wine production in Singapore, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

