Left Menu

Tesla's Roadster shipment to be delayed to 2023, says Musk

Tesla Inc top boss Elon Musk on Wednesday signaled a one-year delay in the shipment of Roadster sports car to 2023, citing global supply chain bottlenecks. Musk had in January hinted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1354869981146738693?lang=en that the Roadster, which was originally set to be launched last year, would be released in late summer of 2022. "2021 has been the year of super crazy supply chain shortages," Musk tweeted https://bit.ly/2WItQzY.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 00:07 IST
Tesla's Roadster shipment to be delayed to 2023, says Musk
File Photo Image Credit: IANS

Tesla Inc top boss Elon Musk on Wednesday signaled a one-year delay in the shipment of Roadster sports car to 2023, citing global supply chain bottlenecks.

Musk had in January hinted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1354869981146738693?lang=en that the Roadster, which was originally set to be launched last year, would be released in late summer of 2022. "2021 has been the year of super crazy supply chain shortages," Musk tweeted https://bit.ly/2WItQzY. "Assuming 2022 is not mega drama, new Roadster should ship in 2023."

Global automakers, including Ford Motor, Honda Motor , General Motors and Volkswagen, have been caught off guard by a prolonged global chip shortage, forcing many to idle or curtail production. A year ago, the Silicon Valley billionaire had said in comedian Joe Rogan's podcast that Roadster was lower priority and compared it to a "dessert". "We gotta get the meat and potatoes and greens and stuff," he said.

He had said a ramp-up in production of sport utility vehicle Model Y and the construction of a vehicle factory in Berlin were more important.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
2
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
3
One UI 3.1.1 rolling out to other Galaxy Z-series foldables

One UI 3.1.1 rolling out to other Galaxy Z-series foldables

 Global
4
You can now view embedded Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets, Slides

You can now view embedded Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets, Sli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021