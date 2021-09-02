Algeria's oil production 932,000 bpd in Sept, 942,000 bpd in Oct, energy minister says
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 02-09-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 00:55 IST
- Country:
- Algeria
Algeria's oil production will be 932,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September and 942,000 bpd in October, the North African country's energy minister said on Wednesday. Overall compliance with OPEC+ production agreements reached 110% in August, the minister, Mohamed Arkab, said in statements carried by state news agency APS.
"This very positive percentage" proves the commitment of OPEC+ producers to strengthening the efforts aimed at stabilizing oil prices, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North African
- Algeria
Advertisement