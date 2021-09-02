Left Menu

Algeria's oil production 932,000 bpd in Sept, 942,000 bpd in Oct, energy minister says

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 02-09-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 00:55 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@OPECSecretariat)
  • Country:
  • Algeria

Algeria's oil production will be 932,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September and 942,000 bpd in October, the North African country's energy minister said on Wednesday. Overall compliance with OPEC+ production agreements reached 110% in August, the minister, Mohamed Arkab, said in statements carried by state news agency APS.

"This very positive percentage" proves the commitment of OPEC+ producers to strengthening the efforts aimed at stabilizing oil prices, he added.

