Left Menu

Ahmedabad: Schools for classes 6 to 8 reopen with COVID-19 protocols in place

Adhering to COVID-19 protocols, schools in Gujarat have been reopened for students of Classes 6 to 8 on Thursday.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 02-09-2021 09:12 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 09:12 IST
Ahmedabad: Schools for classes 6 to 8 reopen with COVID-19 protocols in place
visuals from H.B. Kapadia New High school, Ahmedabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adhering to COVID-19 protocols, schools in Gujarat have been reopened for students of Classes 6 to 8 on Thursday. In view of the improved COVID-19 situation in the state, the Gujarat administration has allowed physical classes in schools for students from September 2.

Speaking to ANI, Suchita Shukla, teacher of H.B. Kapadia New High school, Ahmedabad said, "We are very happy that the government allowed the permission to reopen the schools for Classes 6 to 8. Our school is following all the SOPs issued by the government. Both children and teachers are very excited to come back to school." "We have done all the preparation for the students. Staff will make sure that all the students are following COVID-19 protocols," added the principal.

Students were seen happy and enthusiastic for attending physical classes from today. "Physical classes are better than online classes as we can study with our friends together here and can clear our doubts easily. I am feeling happy to come back to school after 1.5 years," said Aniya Shah, student of H.B. Kapadia New High school, Ahmedabad.

The school has asked parents for a written consent to be submitted, mentioning their permission of sending children to school. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
3
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Japan finds another Moderna vial suspected to contain foreign substance; Warnings as Southeast Asia's biggest economies ease COVID-19 curbs and more

Health News Roundup: Japan finds another Moderna vial suspected to contain f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021