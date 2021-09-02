Rajnath Singh and Gujarat CM review preparations of DefExpo-2022 at Kevadia

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Vijay Rupani jointly reviewed the preparations of DefExpo-2022, at Kevadia, Gujarat on September 02, 2021. The 12th edition of DefExpo, which is India's flagship event showcasing the land, naval, air as well as homeland security systems, will be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat between March 10-13, 2022.

During the meeting, Shri Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the Ministry of Defence & Gujarat Government noted that the previous edition of DefExpo, which was held at Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow in February 2020, was a tremendous success due to the seamless joint manship between Government of India and the State Government. It was agreed that as DefExpo-2022 is coinciding with the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the event needs more active participation and synchronised efforts at all levels.

Expressing satisfaction at the ongoing preparations, the Raksha Mantri urged all the stakeholders to ensure maximum participation in the upcoming event. He hoped that not just domestic but international representation will be much greater at DefExpo-2022 than its previous edition. Reiterating the resolve of the Government to 'Make in India, Make for the World', Shri Rajnath Singh expressed confidence that India will soon become a global manufacturing hub.

"We are taking big strides towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' as envisioned by our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. We will soon achieve self-reliance in defence. Our aim is to reduce dependency on imports and increase defence exports," he said.

On the occasion, an MoU was signed between the Ministry of Defence and the Gujarat Government for organising DefExpo-2022, in the presence of Shri Rajnath Singh. The DefExpo-2022 will be a hybrid business event, with the exhibition planned at the Helipad Exhibition Centre and seminars at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre. A live demonstration of weapons & defence platforms is also being planned at the Sabarmati River Front in Ahmedabad.

Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Raj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary Industries & Mines, Gujarat Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Joint Secretary (Aerospace) Shri Chandraker Bharti, Industries Commissioner and Chairman iNDEXTb Dr Rahul B Gupta were among those present in the review meeting.

The aim of DefExpo-2022 is to build upon the vision to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence and reach USD five billion defence exports target by 2024. The objective is to make India a major destination of land, naval, air & homeland security systems and defence engineering. Keeping with future warfare in mind, the event aims to recognise the impact of disruptive technologies on conflicts and their consequent impact on the equipment and platforms required.

The DefExpo-2022 will be organised in keeping with the COVID-19 protocols and aims to ensure maximum international and domestic participation. The events planned include:

A conclave at the level of Defence Minister to accelerate the decision-making process.

A hybrid system for attendees to join the events virtually and participate in seminars, hold B2B meetings, view products and exchange ideas/business propositions, etc.

Live demonstrations by the Services, Defence Public Sector Undertakings and industry to showcase land, naval, air and homeland security systems.

Business seminars by both international and Indian industry chambers to capture the intellectual capital of renowned subject matter experts.

The Gujarat Government aims to utilise the opportunity to further its aerospace & defence vision and seek foreign investments.

The DefExpo, the premier event in the international aerospace and defence calendar, has witnessed year-on-year growth, both in the quantity and quality of participation. The DefExpo 2020 had the exhibition expanse of over 75,000 square metres, with the participation of more than 1,000 exhibitors. The event also witnessed the participation of 70 nations with the presence of Defence Ministers of 40 different countries. Two hundred partnerships were forged during the event that provided a tremendous boost and visibility to the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor. Over 12 lakh people visited the event, with a unique tent city accommodation being another feature.

In February 2021, India was the first country to conduct a hybrid aerospace exhibition, Aero India-2021 at Bengaluru, in compliance with strict COVID-19 protocols. The event, under the aegis of the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, had witnessed tremendous global response.

(With Inputs from PIB)