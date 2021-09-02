Left Menu

One registered South African remains in Afghanistan: DIRCO

This is after 35 South African nationals were assisted to leave Kabul on various evacuation flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 02-09-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 16:41 IST
One registered South African remains in Afghanistan: DIRCO
“The one remaining South African is working in Kabul and will remain there for the foreseeable future,” the department added. Image Credit: Twitter(@DIRCO_ZA)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has confirmed that only one registered South African remains in Afghanistan, Kabul.

This is after 35 South African nationals were assisted to leave Kabul on various evacuation flights.

"The one remaining South African is working in Kabul and will remain there for the foreseeable future," the department added.

The department said it noted that there could be other South Africans remaining in Afghan.

However, according to DIRCO, these would be individuals who have not registered their presence with the South African High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan, or their headquarters in Pretoria.

On Wednesday, the department said the South African government was not in a position to accommodate the Afghanistan refugees who have sought refuge in Pakistan.

"The South African Government is unfortunately not in a position to accommodate such a request. South Africa is already home to a substantial number of refugees and is seized with addressing their needs," the department added.

Thousands of people have been left stranded and desperate to escape the war-torn country after the Taliban seized the capital.

The United States President Joe Biden has since defended this decision for the American troops to leave Afghan after it invaded the country.

According to Reuters, more than 114 000 people have been airlifted from Kabul Airport in the past two weeks as part of the US effort.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
3
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
4
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021