Karnataka: Amit Shah inaugurates development projects worth over Rs 50 cr in Davanagere

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated three development projects in Karnataka's Davanagere worth over Rs 50 crores.

ANI | Davanagere (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-09-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 19:10 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing at the inaugurated of development projects in Karnataka's Davanagere on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated three development projects in Karnataka's Davanagere worth over Rs 50 crores. The projects include GM Central Library, Gandhi Bhavan and the Police Public School and hostel building.

Shah while inaugurating the projects said, "Today, I came here to inaugurate three projects -- GM Central Library, Gandhi Bhavan and Police Public School and hostel building. More than 50 crores have been spent on these three different projects. I'm happy to be present here." Shah also tweeted about the inauguration of development projects by him in Davanagere today.

"Inaugurated the various development projects in Davanagere, Karnataka. Also had a great fortune to felicitate and interact with our valiant freedom fighters during this event. We will always remain indebted to their unparalleled role in India's freedom struggle," said the Union Home Minister in a tweet today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

