Madhya Pradesh to get 93 MW nuclear power from Gujarat's KAPS

Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Ltd (MPPMCL) on Thursday inked a fresh power purchase agreement with Nuclear Power Corporation of India for the supply of 93-megawatt power for the next 15 years, an official said.
Under the agreement, Madhya Pradesh will get nuclear power at Rs 2.289 per unit from the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station (KAPS) near Surat in Gujarat, he added.
''The MP Power Management Company has signed a fresh power purchase agreement with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India for the supply of 93 MW power for the next 15 years,'' MPPMCL's chief general manager Pramod Chowdhary told PTI.
Due to the low tariff of power available from KAPS, a fresh agreement was signed to continue the supply, as the old agreement signed 15 years ago ended in 2020, he said.
Presently, the state gets 273 MW of power from different nuclear power plants, he added.
