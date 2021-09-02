Left Menu

Maharashtra records 4,342 fresh COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra reported 4,342 new COVID-19 cases, 47,55 recoveries and 55 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state's public health department bulletin on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-09-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 22:36 IST
Maharashtra records 4,342 fresh COVID-19 cases
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra reported 4,342 new COVID-19 cases, 47,55 recoveries and 55 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state's public health department bulletin on Thursday. The recovery rate in the state reached 97.04 per cent.

The cumulative caseload of the state mounted to 64,73,674 while the recoveries touched 62,81,985. A total of 1,37,551 persons have succumbed to COVID-19. As on Thursday, there are 50,607 active cases in the state.

Mumbai reported 441 new COVID19 cases, 205 discharges and three deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases recorded in the state are 3,418.

A total of 47 buildings have been sealed so far in Mumbai, including 15 buildings in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, India reported 47,092 new COVID-19 cases, 35,181 recoveries and 509 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India
3
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
4
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021