4 held in Karnataka's Chikmagalur for attacking environmentalist DV Girish

Police arrested four people on Thursday for allegedly assaulting noted environmentalist DV Girish in Chikkamagaluru.

ANI | Chikmagalur (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-09-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 23:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Police arrested four people on Thursday for allegedly assaulting noted environmentalist DV Girish in Chikkamagaluru. The incident took place at Kambihalli of Chikkamagaluru district where several youths allegedly assaulted the environmentalist and his friends on Monday.

"Four people have been arrested so far. Investigation in progress. Other accused are being traced," Hakay Akshay Machindra, Superintendent of Police, Chikkamagaluru told ANI. According to the FIR, Girish was travelling back to his home in his vehicle. He was accompanied by his friends and their daughters. On their way, some youths who were sitting on the road allegedly teased the daughter of Girish's friend. Girish then stopped the car and questioned them. After this, the youth allegedly followed his vehilcle on bikes and beat him mercilessly and abused him. The youth also allegedly attacked Girish friends.

The FIR has been lodged at Chikkamagaluru rural police station. Police registered case against seven youths under the section of 341,504,323,324,506,149 of IPC and under sections 12 and 10 of Protection of child from sexual offences act. Girish was awarded with the prestigious RBS 'Protect the Tiger' award for playing a crucial role in protecting the Bhadra Tiger Reserve and running an NGO called Wild Cat - C. (ANI)

