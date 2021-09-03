Left Menu

PM Modi lauds Praveen Kumar for clinching silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded Indian athlete Praveen Kumar for winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics and said this is a result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 09:32 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 09:24 IST
PM Modi lauds Praveen Kumar for clinching silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics
Indian athlete Praveen Kumar (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded Indian athlete Praveen Kumar for winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics and said this is a result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication. "Proud of Praveen Kumar for winning the Silver medal at the #Paralympics. This medal is the result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for his future endeavours. #Praise4Para," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Former sports minister and current Union Minister for Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju also congratulated Praveen Kumar on winning the silver medal. "Congratulations to Praveen Kumar on winning the silver medal in the Men's High Jump T64 final with a jump of 2.07 m, creating a new Asian Record. This is India's 11th medal at the #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics," Rijiju tweeted.

Indian athlete Praveen Kumar (Sport Class T44) on Friday clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump T64 final in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Praveen registered scores of 1.88m, 1.93m and 2.01m before creating the Asian Record as he leaped to the mark of 2.07m in the finals. Praveen cleared 1.88m on his first attempt and was tied at the top after his opening jump before Jonathan Broom-Edwards of Great Britain toppled him. The Indian athlete then cleared the 1.93m mark in his next attempt to occupy the third spot.

In subsequent attempts, Praveen cleared the 2.01m mark and continued his fine form to further surpass the 2.04 mark. Riding high on confidence, the Indian athlete then created the Asian Record. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage; Brazilian viper venom may become tool in fight against coronavirus, study shows and more

Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at ne...

 Global
4
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021