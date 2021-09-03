Chattisgarh CM releases financial aid to kin of journalists who died of COVID-19

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday distributed financial assistance cheque to the families of media personnel who died of COVID-19. Speaking on the occasion, Baghel said, "I pay my condolences to media persons and their families who lost their lives during the pandemic. The work done by the media fraternity during the pandemic will act as an example to inspire the upcoming generations."

"Our government always stands with media persons and took various initiatives to help them. Financial assistance of more than Rs 90 lakhs to be provided to the families of journalists who succumbed to covid and today we have distributed cheques to as a form of token," added Baghel. He further said that under the 'Patrakar Kalyan Kosh' scheme, our government has increased the financial aid given for the disease treatment of journalists from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh. For the Senior journalist of the state, under the scheme 'Senior journalist Samman Nidhi,' the monthly pension has been increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 and also reduced the age from 62 years to 60 years to avail this scheme. (ANI)

