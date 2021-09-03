Left Menu

Moscow in contact with potential Taliban members of Afghan govt -RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-09-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 16:26 IST
Moscow in contact with potential Taliban members of Afghan govt -RIA
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia is in contact with potential Taliban members of Afghanistan's government, the RIA news agency cited Russia's ambassador to Kabul as saying on Friday.

Sources in the Islamist group said earlier that Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar would lead a new Afghan government set to be announced shortly.

The Russian ambassador also said Moscow did not plan to supply weapons to the new authorities in Afghanistan, RIA reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021