Mobile, landline services restored in Kashmir, curbs eased

After days of restrictions, normalcy has been returned to Jammu and Kashmir after mobile service (voice call) and broadband services on all platforms that were snapped following the demise of former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, were restored today at 10 am.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-09-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 12:07 IST
Visuals from Srinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After days of restrictions, normalcy has been returned to Jammu and Kashmir after mobile service (voice call) and broadband services on all platforms that were snapped following the demise of former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, were restored today at 10 am. Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP), Vijay Kumar on Friday informed that the situation in the Valley has been remained peaceful and is under control. He also thanked the public for their cooperation.

The restrictions and internet shutdown were imposed in the Kashmir Valley after the demise of former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on September 1. Earlier on Wednesday, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti informed that Geelani passed away at the age of 91.

Geelani had resigned from the All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in June this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

