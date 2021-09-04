Left Menu

Bihar govt monitoring flood situation, rescue work underway: Sanjay Jha

Bihar Water Resources Development Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha on Saturday said the state government is continuously monitoring the flood situation and relief, rescue work is underway with full readiness.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 04-09-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 15:20 IST
Bihar govt monitoring flood situation, rescue work underway: Sanjay Jha
Bihar Water Resources Development Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha. [File photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Water Resources Development Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha on Saturday said the state government is continuously monitoring the flood situation and relief, rescue work is underway with full readiness. "For the flood-affected people of Bihar, relief and rescue work is being done by the Bihar government with full readiness. At present, 161 community kitchens are running in the state, in which a total of 151,369 people were served food till the evening of September 2," tweeted Jha in Hindi.

The Ganga, Gandak and Kosi rivers in Bihar have crossed the danger level in several areas of the state due to heavy rainfall. The Ganga River is flowing 12 cm above the danger mark in Patna. The tributaries of the Ganga River are also witnessing a rising trend in the water level. Kosi, which is known to be the sorrow of Bihar, is also flowing above the danger mark in various areas. On August 31, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted an ariel survey of the flood-affected areas of Darbhanga and informed that financial aid of Rs 6,000 is being provided to affected families.

Nearly 16 districts in Bihar have been affected by floods due to incessant rainfall including Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali and Patna. Earlier on Wednesday, the East Central Railway suspended the rail movement between the Darbhanga and Samastipur section as the flood water has almost touched the rail bridge between Hayaghat and Thalwara station of the Samastipur division. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

