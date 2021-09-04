Left Menu

Karnataka floods: CM Bommai 'confident' of receiving more NDRF funds from Centre

Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Saturday expressed confidence that Karnataka would get the necessary assistance from the Centre under the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) funds for excessive damage caused due to floods in the state.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-09-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 16:09 IST
Karnataka floods: CM Bommai 'confident' of receiving more NDRF funds from Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Saturday expressed confidence that Karnataka would get the necessary assistance from the Centre under the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) funds for excessive damage caused due to floods in the state. "The central study team arrived to review the flood situation after today's cabinet meeting and would have a preliminary discussion with the relevant ministers and officials with the central team," the Chief Minister told reporters at his residence today.

He said that a final meeting will be held after inspection of the damaged areas. "We have given them reports and they will be convinced. Officials will be touring with the state with the team and will report where the damage was most severe," he further. Various parts of Karnataka, especially the northern part suffered flooding due to the heavy rainfall, causing landslides in many Malnad and coastal areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021