Left Menu

Kerala: Migrant labourer's hand gets trapped in meat grinding machine, 4 fingers severed

A migrant labourer lost four fingers of his hand which got stuck in meat grinding machine in Kerala's Thrissur district on Friday, officials said.

ANI | Thrissur (Kerala) | Updated: 04-09-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 17:44 IST
Kerala: Migrant labourer's hand gets trapped in meat grinding machine, 4 fingers severed
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A migrant labourer lost four fingers of his hand which got stuck in meat grinding machine in Kerala's Thrissur district on Friday, officials said. Fire department officials managed to rescue the man and took him to the hospital but could not save his fingers.

The labourer, Muhammad Musharafi, a native of Krishnagiti in Bihar employed a restaurant was grinding meat for cutlets when the machine stopped suddenly trapping his hand. He was then rescued by the fire and rescue officials, and four of his fingers were severed.

As per officials, the grinder was shut immediately and the restaurant staff tried to extricate his hand with no success. "Fire department officials reached the spot and took Musharafi to the general hospital along with the machine, where he was given sedatives. He was then taken to the fire and rescue service station in Thrissur, where the officials cut the machine part using a hydraulic machine," they added.

Four fingers of the labourer's hand were severed and he was then admitted to the Jubilee Medical College for further treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021