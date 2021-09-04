Left Menu

J-K: FIR registered against miscreants for raising anti-national slogans in Budgam after Geelani's death

Jammu and Kashmir Police filed an FIR against some miscreants for allegedly raising anti-national slogans and putting Pakistan's national flag over them in Budgam after the death of former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on September 1.

J-K: FIR registered against miscreants for raising anti-national slogans in Budgam after Geelani's death
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Police filed an FIR against some miscreants for allegedly raising anti-national slogans and putting Pakistan's national flag over them in Budgam after the death of former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on September 1. "Police Station Budgam has registered a general FIR against miscreants and other elements who raised anti-national slogans and resorted to other anti-national activities putting the Pakistani flag over them after the separatist leader's death at his home," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Meanwhile, mobile service (voice call) and broadband services on all platforms that were snapped following the demise of former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani were restored Saturday at 10 am. Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP), Vijay Kumar on Friday informed that the situation in the Valley has been remained peaceful and is under control.

The restrictions and internet shutdown were imposed in the Kashmir Valley after the demise of former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on September 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

