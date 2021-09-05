Left Menu

Odisha CM speaks to Pramod Bhagat, congratulates him for winning gold at Tokyo Paralympics

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday spoke with Para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat, who hails from the state and congratulated him for his performance at Tokyo Paralympics.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 05-09-2021 08:08 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 08:08 IST
Naveen Patnaik speaking to Para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday spoke with Para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat, who hails from the state and congratulated him for his performance at Tokyo Paralympics. Bhagat clinched the gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics.

Speaking to Bhagat, the Odisha Chief Minister said, "We can't congratulate you enough, we are so proud of you. You made the Indian flag go up and the national anthem played. Looking forward to seeing you." "Your success has made the whole country proud. Wishing you a brighter future in future," he added.

Pramod Bhagat clinched the gold medal after defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell by 2-0 in the men's singles SL3 -- final match here at Yoyogi National Stadium on Saturday. Battling it out on Court 1, the first-seed Indian overwhelmed the second-seed Daniel Bethell in straight sets by 21-14 and 21-17 in 45 minutes. This was India's first medal in badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

