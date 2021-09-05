Left Menu

3 held, 3750 gms of gold seized at Kozhikode airport

A total of 3750.8 grams of the gold compound has allegedly seized and three persons were arrested by the team of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) and Customs Preventive Department (CPW) in Kerala's Kozhikode international airport on Sunday.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 05-09-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 13:27 IST
Seized gold from passengers . Image Credit: ANI
A total of 3750.8 grams of the gold compound has allegedly seized and three persons were arrested by the team of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) and Customs Preventive Department (CPW) in Kerala's Kozhikode international airport on Sunday. According to the Commissionerate of Customs Preventive, out of three, two passengers arrived in Spicejet SG702, and one passenger arrived in Flydubai flight FZ 429 from Dubai.

In the first incident, AIU C Batch has seized 1118 grams of the gold compound from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. The gold compound was concealed inside the rectum of the passenger, AIU C Batch said.

In the second incident, the CPD team has seized 1475.8 of the gold compound from a passenger, who arrived from Dubai. The gold compound was concealed inside the rectum of the pax in 5 capsule-shaped packets. After extraction, 1342.91 grams of 24 ct gold were recovered, officials informed.

In the third incident, the CPD team has seized 1157 grams of the gold compound from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. The gold compound was concealed inside the socks worn by the passenger. CPD informed after extraction, 917.19 grams of 24 ct gold were recovered.

Further investigation is going on.

