Another rain spell in Delhi from September 6, but no heavy downpour: IMD

Another spell of rain has been predicted in the national capital for four days starting Monday but the downpour, says the Met Department, will not be as heavy as that witnessed in the city over the past few days. Senior scientist Dr RK Jenamani at India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national weather forecasting agency told ANI: "A light rain spell will be starting on the morning of September 6 or 7. It will not be similar to the downpour witnessed on September 1 and 2 earlier. We are expecting light showers. On September 7 and 8, moderate rainfall has been predicted. This trend will continue till September 9," said Dr Jenamani.

He further informed that another rain spell will commence on September 10 which might have heavy rainfall. "In Delhi, there is no orange alert till September 9. Drizzling will continue and temperature will not increase," he added.

The scientist also noted that the information about the rain spell that will be forming on September 10 will be clearer by September 8 or 9. Terming the monsoon trend in Delhi this year as "peculiar" he said, "In June, there was a rainfall deficit. However, in July it was comparatively more. In August, it reduced. But in September, we witnessed record-breaking rainfall. In the entire monsoon season, Delhi received about 980 mm rainfall, which is more than 50 per cent of normal."

Dr Jenamani also said that in 2010, the rainfall was much more than this year's record rainfall. "If we consider rainfall after 2011, 2021 had the highest rainfall. Perhaps, September is yet to end. We are not seeing monsoon withdrawal in the near future. If light rain spell continues, a few millimetres will be added. If 2021 will be breaking the 2010's record, we will be able to figure it out in future." "The impact of the rainfall was high this year with a lot of waterlogging, traffic and water entering houses," he noted.

Noting the effects of climate change, the senior scientist said, "Due to climate change, events of intense and heavy rainfall in a short span of time are increasing. This year, this trend is clearly visible in Delhi. Maximum rainfall of this season has been contributed by intense rain spell." Discussing the monsoon situation in other parts of the country, he said, "In north Punjab, there will be heavy rainfall on September 8 or 9. There will be no heavy rainfall in Haryana till September 10. Low pressure is forming in Bay of Bengal. On September 6 and 7, Odisha will receive heavy rainfall and in Andhra Pradesh, there will be very heavy rainfall." (ANI)

