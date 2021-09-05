Himachal Pradesh govt signs 27 MoUs worth Rs 3,307 crore with various industrial organisations

Himachal Pradesh Government on Sunday signed 27 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 3,307 crore with various industrial organisations that would provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to around 15,000 people. Deputy Commissioner, Kangra at Dharamshala Rakesh Kumar Prajapati signed the MoUs on behalf of the State Government.

Speaking on the occasion, Himachal Pradesh Industries Minister Bikram Singh asserted that the State leads in Ease of Doing Business ranking amongst states i.e. Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Delhi. "The State Government offers distinct advantages to the investors such as affordable land cost, high quality and reliable power supply, proactive and accessible administration. Some investors had evinced interest in setting up ethanol units. Himachal is perhaps the only State in the region to have a State-of-the-art Defence Park at Nalagarh," he said.

As per the official release by the state government, "For achieving the target of the Government of India for blended fuel and making India self-reliant, the State Government invited manufacturers from the ethanol sector. A total of 6 MoUs worth Rs 1,000 crore were signed for setting up of ethanol plants in the State." Industries Minister said that the proposals received are intended to make an investment in various sectors such as ethanol, medical devices, education and skill development, pharmaceuticals, paper manufacturing, food processing, healthcare, automobile, electronics manufacturing and industrial infrastructure also.

He said that as a new trend in the State, a few entrepreneurs have also shown intent in developing private industrial areas and theme parks in the state. The state government has already made provision of incentives and concessions in the HP Industrial Investment Policy 2019 for setting up private industrial areas and theme parks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)