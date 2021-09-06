Talos Energy says oil leaking into in U.S. Gulf of Mexico has slowed
Updated: 06-09-2021 04:15 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 04:15 IST
U.S. offshore oil producer Talos Energy said on Sunday that the rate of oil flowing from a spill of unknown origin in U.S. Gulf of Mexico appears to have decreased.
A dive team was at the leak site in the Bay Marchand area of the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday seeking to pinpoint the source and location of the oil that left a miles-long black streak in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida.
