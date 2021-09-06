Left Menu

NSUI members detained after protest over alleged IIT-JEE fraud case

Several National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members have been detained by Delhi Police on Monday during their protest outside the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged IIT-JEE (Main) 2021 fraud.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 13:44 IST
NSUI members detained after protest over alleged IIT-JEE fraud case
Protesting NSUI members (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members have been detained by Delhi Police on Monday during their protest outside the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged IIT-JEE (Main) 2021 fraud. The protestors raised slogans against the BJP-led government and the Minister.

On September 2, CBI conducted searches at 20 locations across the country, in a case related to alleged irregularities being committed in JEE (Main) Exam 2021 by a private educational institution. The online examination system for admission in JEE (Main) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) has come under scanner after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested seven persons of a private consultancy firm for charging up to Rs 15 lakh per candidate to facilitate admissions in top engineering colleges.

A CBI court has sent Affinity Education Directors Siddharth Krishna and Vishambar Mani Tripathi, and its employee Hritik Singh to CBI custody till September 9 in connection with the alleged irregularities in JEE mains exam. The remaining arrested persons will be produced before a magistrate later. Source further informed that accused persons connived with the supervisors of the JEE(Main) 2021, Session-4 Exam centres at Sonipat and made necessary arrangements for fraudulent practices during the exams.

JEE Main is a central standardised computer-based test for admission to undergraduate programs in engineering, architecture, and planning courses across India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021