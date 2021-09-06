President’s Colour recognition of exceptional service rendered to Nation

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 16:26 IST
 Speaking about the indigenisation programme of the Indian Navy, the President said that the Indian Navy has actively taken up indigenisation which is well reflected in its current and future acquisition plans.
  • Country:
  • India

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind said that the Indian Navy has invested significant effort in meeting all regional commitments and furthering our diplomatic engagements with friends and partners in the Indo-Pacific. With missions like Operation 'Samudra Setu' and 'Mission Sagar', the Navy was a key instrument of India's COVID outreach, delivering assistance and support to our maritime neighbours and partners in the Indian Ocean Region. The prompt and effective deployment of the Indian Navy in the time of crisis has underscored India's vision of being the 'Preferred Security Partner' and 'First Responder' in the Indian Ocean Region.

He was speaking on the occasion of the presentation of the President's Colour to the Indian Naval Aviation today (September 6, 2021) at INS Hansa in Goa.

The President congratulated all officers and sailors of the Indian Naval Aviation for achieving this feat. He said that the Colour presented today was the recognition of its exceptional service rendered to the Nation, in peace and war.

The President noted that the Indian Naval Aviation has contributed through numerous Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations during which it has provided relief to fellow citizens like the recently conducted rescue operations off Mumbai during Cyclone Tauktae in May 2021. It has also provided crucial assistance to several neighbouring countries and nations in the Indian Ocean Region.

Speaking about the indigenisation programme of the Indian Navy, the President said that the Indian Navy has actively taken up indigenisation which is well reflected in its current and future acquisition plans. He noted that in pursuance of the Government of India's vision of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat', Indian Naval Aviation has also made steady progress in consonance with the Make in India drive. He said that with resounding progress in aviation technology, naval aircraft are being installed with modern, state of the art indigenous, weapons, sensors and Data Link suites. The recent inductions of Advanced Light Helicopters, as well as Dornier and Chetak aircraft, manufactured indigenously by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited highlight our march towards 'Atma-nirbharta' in the defence sector, he added.

(With Inputs from PIB)

