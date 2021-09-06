Public Service to host dialogue to improve financial performance

The Department of Public Service and Administration will host a dialogue aimed at finding ways to improve the financial and organisational performance systems in government and State entities.

The dialogue is part of activities for Integrated Public Service Month (IPSM) and will be led by Public Service and Administration Minister, Ayanda Dlodlo.

"The dialogue to be held virtually on Thursday will see the Office of the Auditor- General, National Treasury and the Department of Monitoring and Evaluation, deliberating on measures to improve State institutions' performance on annual audits, strengthening State capacity through the Procurement Bill, and the government-wide system of planning, monitoring and evaluation," said the DPSA on Monday.

The month of September is earmarked by the government to celebrate IPSM. The programme takes place from 30 August to 1 October 2021 across all three spheres of government under the theme, 'The Year of Charlotte Maxeke – a resilient public service responsive to the Coronavirus pandemic'.

The theme seeks to celebrate the life of the late struggle stalwart, Mme Charlotte Maxeke, by emulating the ethos and values she espoused as a public servant. Her values are reflected in the Public Service Charter and reinforce the government's commitment to instiling a sense of pride in being a public servant.

The charter calls on public servants to be ethical, committed and live the principles of Batho Pele.

IPSM is a service delivery improvement mechanism and an integral part of the Batho Pele Revitalisation strategy.

The programme offers an opportunity to reflect and assess the quality of services government institutions provide to citizens, its service delivery policies and their impact, as well as bringing innovations to modernise and digitise services.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)