Vessel welds last pipe in push to complete Nord Stream 2 gas line

The Fortuna pipelaying vessel on Monday welded the final pipe of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline's two lines and will lower it to the seabed, the Nord Stream 2 operating company said.

The company aims to start operating the undersea pipeline, which will pump Russian gas to Germany, by the end of the year, it said.

