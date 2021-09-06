Vessel welds last pipe in push to complete Nord Stream 2 gas line
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-09-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 18:17 IST
The Fortuna pipelaying vessel on Monday welded the final pipe of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline's two lines and will lower it to the seabed, the Nord Stream 2 operating company said.
The company aims to start operating the undersea pipeline, which will pump Russian gas to Germany, by the end of the year, it said.
