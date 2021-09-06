Left Menu

We will go ahead with our Panchayat, says Haryana BKU chief on Sept 7 Karnal Mahapanchayat

Ahead of farmers' Mahapanchayat against police lathi-charge on farmers on August 28, Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union Chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said that the Panchayat will continue as scheduled.

ANI | Karnal (Haryana) | Updated: 06-09-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 19:14 IST
We will go ahead with our Panchayat, says Haryana BKU chief on Sept 7 Karnal Mahapanchayat
Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union Chief Gurnam Singh Charuni. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of farmers' Mahapanchayat against police lathi-charge on farmers on August 28, Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union Chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said that the Panchayat will continue as scheduled. The farmer leaders met with the Karnal administration today to discuss the Karnal Mahapanchayat on September 7 and the gherao of the mini secretariat.

"No outcome me from the meeting with Karnal administration. We will go ahead with our Panchayat," Singh said. Further, claiming that the administration is not ready to cooperate, Singh said, "They said that they will stop us, but we are ready to bear whatever they bring to us. The administration is not ready to listen to us or to cooperate with us at all."

"Sector 144 is the government doing its own will; it is like they want to beat us, but do not want to let us cry either. At least let us cry," he added The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is heading the farmers' agitation against three farm laws, has given a call for gherao of the secretariat demanding registration of an FIR against those officers who had allegedly ordered a lathi charge on agitators during their protest against a BJP event in Karnal on August 28.

Haryana Police have tightened security arrangements in view of the call for gherao of Karnal Mini Secretariat on Tuesday made by several farmers' organisations, said police on Monday. Giving this information here today, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said that the primary objective of these arrangements is to maintain public peace and order, prevent any kind of violence, facilitate the functioning of traffic and public transport systems and to safeguard the public property across the state in general and Karnal in particular. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021