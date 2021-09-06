Left Menu

Despite financial hurdles, MP youth represent India in skateboarding in foreign countries

Underprivileged youth of Madhya Pradesh's Panna district have represented India in various countries including Germany, Belgium, and China, in skateboarding and won medals despite financial barriers.

ANI | Panna (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 06-09-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 21:02 IST
Despite financial hurdles, MP youth represent India in skateboarding in foreign countries
Picture from visual. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Underprivileged youth of Madhya Pradesh's Panna district have represented India in various countries including Germany, Belgium, and China, in skateboarding and won medals despite financial barriers. Girls and boys from Janwar village of the district have been practising skateboarding for many years at a skatepark that was established by a German woman in 2015.

"A German woman who came to visit Khajuraho established a skatepark in 2015 here in the village. Many foreigners trained the children for skateboarding," said Arun, who won the Gold in National. Speaking to ANI, he also informed that many of the children from the village have participated in different championships in many countries and won medals.

"There is a championship organised here in 2016. A score of people has come to watch the performance so that the children can be motivated towards the game," he said. "I and my friend went to Germany, Belgium, Paris and Barcelona for the skateboarding championships. I have won the gold medal in national in 2018 and the same year I went to China to represent India," Arun said further. These children above the age of 5, have been proving themselves without any government assistance and urged the government to support them as well apart from the NGOs.

"We find many difficulties in practice because we can't afford shoes, skateboards, due to the insufficient income. This is one of the reasons we can practice well. We receive support from NGOs but not from the government. If the government supports us, we can do much better," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021