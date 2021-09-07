Left Menu

Jyotiraditya Scindia praises Indian contingent for marvellous performance at Tokyo Paralympics

Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday, lauded the Indian contingent for their performance at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday, lauded the Indian contingent for their performance at the Tokyo Paralympics. Speaking to media, Scindia said, "It is a matter of great pride for India, whether it is Olympics or Paralympics, our young generation is succeeding in every possible effort to make the country proud and hoist the tricolour on the world stage."

"I have full faith that this and the coming decade will belong to India, in the field of sports," he added. Jyotiraditya Scindia had also reached the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) office and paid tribute to the late MPCA office bearers.

Scindia later applauded the "determination of the youth" and said, "I strongly believe that India will have a name in the field of sports in the coming years, as because the young generation is determined and dedicate towards sports." The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games took place between August 24 and September 5 and it featured 539 medal events across 22 sports.

The Indian contingent finished their campaign at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 at an all-time high by securing a total of 19 medals which includes 5 Gold, 8 Silver, and 6 Bronze medals. India sent its biggest ever contingent of 54 para-athletes across as many as 9 sporting disciplines at the Games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

