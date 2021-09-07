Madhya Pradesh: Congress' Sajjan Singh lashes out at BJP for decision to teach about RSS leaders in medical curriculum

Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma on Monday criticized the decision of BJP to teach the MBBS students of Madhya Pradesh about the RSS founder Dr. Keshav Hedgewar and Jan Sangh founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. While speaking to ANI, Verma said, "Now will the doctors do the operation by keeping the book of Hedgewar and Deendayal on the operation table?"

"People of BJP can divide the country many times to impose the ideology of RSS," he added. He further spoke about the Vyapam scam and said, "The people of the country consider the doctor to be an angel, but the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh had made the doctor a devil instead of an angel."

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang on Sunday announced that the MBBS students in the state will now be taught about RSS founder Dr. Keshav Hedgewar and Jan Sangh founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. (ANI)

