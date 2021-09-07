Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: Congress' Sajjan Singh lashes out at BJP for decision to teach about RSS leaders in medical curriculum

Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma on Monday criticized the decision of BJP to teach the MBBS students of Madhya Pradesh about the RSS founder Dr. Keshav Hedgewar and Jan Sangh founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 07-09-2021 07:14 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 07:14 IST
Madhya Pradesh: Congress' Sajjan Singh lashes out at BJP for decision to teach about RSS leaders in medical curriculum
Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma on Monday criticized the decision of BJP to teach the MBBS students of Madhya Pradesh about the RSS founder Dr. Keshav Hedgewar and Jan Sangh founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. While speaking to ANI, Verma said, "Now will the doctors do the operation by keeping the book of Hedgewar and Deendayal on the operation table?"

"People of BJP can divide the country many times to impose the ideology of RSS," he added. He further spoke about the Vyapam scam and said, "The people of the country consider the doctor to be an angel, but the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh had made the doctor a devil instead of an angel."

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang on Sunday announced that the MBBS students in the state will now be taught about RSS founder Dr. Keshav Hedgewar and Jan Sangh founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021