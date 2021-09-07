Anurag Thakur meets I&B Minister of Bangladesh to discuss matters of cooperation

Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Hon'ble Minister of Information & Broadcasting held a meeting with the delegation of Bangladesh led by H.E. Dr Hasan Mahmud, Hon'ble Minister of Information & Broadcasting of Bangladesh to discuss matters of mutual interest and further the strong ties between the two countries in areas of broadcasting and entertainment, strengthening people to people contact and exploring the potential of soft power interface between the two countries.

H.E. Dr Hasan Mahmud thanked Shri Anurag Singh Thakur for hosting him and his team to discuss matters of mutual interest and cooperation. He appreciated the proactive steps taken by the Indian Government and made special mention of the visit of Shri Narendra Modi, the Indian Prime Minister to Bangladesh in March 2021.

Shri Anurag Thakur expressed satisfaction over the production of the movie "Bangabandhu" on the life and times of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and mentioned, "a major part of the production has been completed and I expect the production to be over by March 2022, if the COVID situation so permits so that the movie could be released internationally in March 2022".

It was also agreed to pro-actively pursue the production of the documentary film on "Liberation of Bangladesh in 1971". Discussions also took place on the strengthening ties between the two countries in the areas of digital entertainment and screening of films of each other's country through mutual exchange.

The two Ministers also discussed the celebration of "Maitri Diwas" on 6th December 2021 for which a mutually accepted Action Plan would be detailed and carried out. Shri Thakur thanked the Government of Bangladesh for its active participation in 51st IFFI held in January 2021 and invited renewed participation in 52nd IFFI to be held in Goa in November 2021. Both the Ministers lent support to cooperation between the two countries for further strengthening of cultural and people to people ties.

