TATA Projects Builds Smog Tower in Delhi's Anand Vihar

Technology developed by University of Minnesota (USA); IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi were technical advisors NEW DELHI, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TATA Projects Limited, one of India's fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies, today announced that another smog tower built by the company has been inaugurated by Union Environment Minister - Mr Bhupendra Yadav and Minister of State for Environment - Mr. Ashwini Choubey.

The 80-feet-high smog tower at Anand Vihar in Delhi is based on a downdraft air-flow model. The smog tower's 40 huge fans will suck air from the top of a special type of canopy structure and release clean air filtered through novel geometry filters.

Mr Pralhad Pawar, Chief Technology & Engineering Officer, TATA Projects Ltd, said, ''We are proud to have built and delivered this smog tower so that citizens of Delhi can breathe better quality air. This will ensure citizens can lead healthier lives and thereby ensure communities are uplifted. This solution can be replicated across India's urban areas to improve air quality and TATA Projects is ready to assist in this endeavor.'' The Central Pollution Control Board was the nodal agency for the smog tower, while technology has been developed by experts at the University of Minnesota, and IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi were technical advisors for the project.

About TATA Projects Limited TATA Projects is one of the fastest-growing and most admired infrastructure companies in India. It has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects.

TATA Projects operates through its four Strategic Business Groups (SBGs) namely Industrial Systems SBG, Core Infra SBG, Urban Infra SBG, and Services SBG.

The company provides turnkey end-to-end solutions to set up power generation plants, power transmission & distribution systems, fully integrated rail & metro systems, commercial buildings & airports, chemical process plants, water and waste water management solutions, complete mining and metal purification systems.

The company is driven to deliver projects on-time, using world-class project management techniques and has uncompromising standards for safety and sustainability.

